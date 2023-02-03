Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way to bring some firepower after a dreadful 2022 season. McDaniels is now trying to add a former influential Commanders’ coach to his staff.

Former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas, where the expectation is that he will join McDaniels’ staff with the Raiders, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. While his role isn’t fully fleshed out, he is expected to be in a senior or pass-game coordinator role.

Scott Turner was Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2020-2022. He was with the franchise as they transitioned from the Washington Football Team to the Commanders. He was fired from his position following the 2022 season.

This past year, the Commanders ranked 20th in total offense, averaging 330.3 yards per game. They excelled in the run game, averaging 12th-most rushing yards per game at 126.1.

The Raiders’ offense was the team’s biggest strength this past year. Las Vegas finished 12th in total offense, averaging 352.2 yards per game. Even with running back Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas’ run game ranked eerily similar to the Commanders, finishing 17th by averaging 121.1 yards on the ground per game.

Turner isn’t going to become the Raiders newest offensive coordinator. It’s unknown exactly how big his role will actually be. But Josh McDaniels clearly values Turner’s offensive insight.

Las Vegas is coming off of a 6-11 season. They’ll have an offseason full of Derek Carr rumors ahead of them. But as they look towards building around what they have, McDaniels appears to be tabbing Turner to help the Raiders’ offensive output.