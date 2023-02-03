Davante Adams might be reuniting with an old flame with the Las Vegas Raiders. As speculation about Derek Carr heats up, the team is in position to go for Adams’ former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. How does Adams feel about reconnecting with his old QB? Well, it seems like he’s open to that possibility, according to Jeremy Fowler’s sources.

The Raiders are moving on from their long-time QB in Derek Carr after a middling performance this season. There was speculation that the team was eyeing Tom Brady due to head coach Josh McDaniel’s connection with the former. However, Brady’s retirement announcement puts that speculation firmly on hold.

Now, the Raiders are seemingly targeting Aaron Rodgers to pair him again with Davante Adams. The league knows all too well what sweet magic these two can make together. Rodgers throwing a deep ball to Adams was common in Lambeau, and the Packers more often than not benefitted from this.

It is worth noting that Davante Adams chose the Raiders in the offseason specifically because of Derek Carr. The two were college teammates and are best of friends. However, Carr’s decline this season caused the team to decide that his time in Las Vegas was up. Carr is now in the market for a new team, with plenty of suitors coming his way.

The Raiders will have plenty of competitors for Aaron Rodgers, as well. The Packers are out of the race, as they’ve expressed to Rodgers their desire to trade him. However, QB-hungry teams like the New York Jets will be putting their best trade package for the former MVP. We’ll see what lengths McDaniels and the Raiders will go to in order to acquire the aging star.