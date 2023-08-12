The Las Vegas Raiders begin their preseason game action on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Raiders have been busy building their roster the past couple of days. The regular season begins on September 10th for Las Vegas, and there will certainly be more roster news before then. On Friday, Vegas added former Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams, and then they added another former Kansas City back on Saturday as the Josh Jacobs contract hold out continues.

Darwin Thompson is the newest member of the Raiders as he signed on Saturday, according to a tweet from Adam Schefter. That is two straight days of adding former Chiefs RBs for Las Vegas. Thompson began his career in 2019 with the Chiefs. He was most recently involved with the Seattle Seahawks, but was on the practice squad after he didn't make the final roster.

In Darwin Thompsons two playing years with the Chiefs, he didn't get a lot of action. He appeared in 12 games in 2019 and got 37 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown. In 2020, he appeared in 14 games and had 27 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown. It is unlikely that he gets a significant amount of playing time with the Raiders, but based on what has happened the last two days, Las Vegas is clearly trying to add depth at the position amid the Josh Jacobs situation, and Thompson will definitely provide that.

The Raiders will also take on the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason play before opening up the regular season against the Denver Broncos. Expect to see Thompson get a good amount of action in the preseason.