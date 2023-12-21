Raiders receive worrying injury updates on Josh Jacobs and Michael Mayer.

The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the mix for the postseason even though the odds are stacked against them. To make matters worse, the offense could be without two impact players, as Josh Jacobs and Michael Mayer each received an injury update on Thursday.

As Vegas prepares for its Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the latest injury report for both teams revealed that Jacobs and Mayer did not participate in practice on Thursday, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Josh Jacobs is currently dealing with a quad injury while Michael Mayer is having problems with his toe. Additionally, Maxx Crosby was a non-participant in practice as well. However, he's been playing through an injury for several weeks. Either way, none of this is great news for the Raiders.

Jacobs has struggled with injuries throughout the 2023 season. So far, he's only accumulated 805 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. But if he's good to go on Monday night, then the Raiders run game should be in full swing. Meanwhile, Mayer has been rather quiet in his rookie season. He's only totaled 304 yards and two touchdowns off of 27 receptions.

Considering the Raiders are going up against the Chiefs, they'll want to be as close to full health as possible. This is a pivotal matchup this late in the season and it could be detrimental for Las Vegas if they lose. So, hopefully Josh Jacobs and Michael Mayer can be available for Monday Night Football.

Keep an eye out for more updates, as the Raiders will make a decision on their players before kickoff.