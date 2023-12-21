Jack Jones is hoping to wave a magic wand and ruin the latest installment of the Patrick Mahomes-Chiefs show.

Despite losing to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-17 just three weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders sound confident they have a plan to slow down Patrick Mahomes on Christmas Day. Famous last words, or is cornerback Jack Jones onto something?

On Thursday, ahead of a Week 16 showdown with the Chiefs, Jones professed the roadmap to victory for the Raiders. “Mahomes is the magician. You stop the magician, you stop the act,” said Jones, courtesy of The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

While Jones' quote was in reference to the subpar play from Kansas City wide receivers this season, he inadvertently identified why the Chiefs are such a difficult out, even when the offense around Mahomes is struggling.

Sure, stopping Mahomes would be the key to Las Vegas pulling off the upset. But how many teams do we see pull that magic trick off? The fact that stopping Mahomes is the most identifiable and obvious way to win for the Raiders doesn't make it any easier or any less likely.

Curtains for Mahomes, Chiefs offense?

It's a minor miracle that Andy Reid's team is on track to win its eighth straight divisional crown. That “act” that Jones was talking about around Mahomes? It's been dreadful in 2023.

The wide receivers Mahomes is throwing to have made it habit to drop passes and otherwise gunk up the works of the offense Reid and Mahomes are trying to run.

Despite shedding talent at wideout every offseason, the Chiefs offense remains as dangerous as it is because of the magic Mahomes can pull off routinely.

Just because he does it a lot, doesn't mean what Mahomes does isn't difficult, or that it is simple to stop.

Jones is 100% correct in what he said. Stop Mahomes to give yourself a chance to beat the Chiefs. Easier said than done though, Jack.