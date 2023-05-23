Mark Davis has backed up Tom Brady’s bid to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We have come to an agreement for Tom Brady to become a partner in the Raiders and we have submitted it to the NFL for approval. We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders,” Davis said in a statement with ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Mark Davis is a large figure in Las Vegas sports. Along with his Raiders ownership, he also owns the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. This is a big help for Brady’s bid as the Raiders ownership now has a full-proof statement of support. However, Brady and Davis have worked on other ventures in the past. The most notable of the bunch is their partnership with the Aces. The papers are now set for approval and Brady could get his lifelong wish of becoming an owner.

Tom Brady’s pursuit of minority ownership of the Raiders is not his first. After his initial retirement, he reportedly tried to get a stake with the Miami Dolphins. While being an owner, he also wanted to play for them as well. This attempt ended up failing as the NFL would find out. Eventually, the NFL fined the Dolphins as they were making improper communications with Brady. This is because Brady was still in contract with his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now that Brady is officially retired, the NFL can no longer penalize him for his wishes to be part of a franchise’s ownership. Great things are ahead for Brady as his dream is slowly coming to fruition.