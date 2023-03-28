Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While things didn’t work out between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr, he still spent the first nine years of his career with the franchise. Before Carr was released by the Raiders, Mark Davis had one last heartwarming message for his long-time quarterback.

In Carr’s nine years, the Raiders made the playoffs just twice. Before saying goodbye, Davis made sure to acknowledge the team’s struggles and acknowledge how grateful he was of Carr despite their postseason struggles, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I apologized to him for not getting it done,” Davis said.

Carr was extremely appreciative of Davis’ gesture. He called it, “the biggest thank you he could’ve given me,” via Harvester Sports. Even after the fallout between quarterback and team, Davis still thanked Carr for all he did for the Raiders.

Derek Carr leaves Las Vegas as one of the greatest quarterbacks in team history. His 35,222 passing yards and 217 passing touchdowns are both franchise records. However, Carr went just 63-79 as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. In the team’s two playoff appearances, the Raiders were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

Las Vegas knew they needed to see more playoff success. Because of that, they decided to move on from Carr right before his 10th year with the team. However, Mark Davis understands it isn’t just Carr’s fault that Vegas failed to reach the postseason. Rather than hold grudges, Davis admitted his own faults while complimenting Carr’s effort every day.

After signing a long-term deal, Carr will now begin his tenure with the New Orleans Saints. Davis and the Raiders have settled on Jimmy Garoppolo as their replacement. Their relationship may have ended on bad terms, but Davis will always appreciate Carr’s time with the Raiders.