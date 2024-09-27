The Las Vegas Raiders lost a disheartening game against the Carolina Panther Sunday to fall to 1-2 on the season. The Panthers benched second-year starter Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton and the veteran QB delivered an improbable upset against the Raiders. Las Vegas was understandably upset about the embarrassing 36-22 loss at home to the previously winless Panthers. Raiders defensive standout Maxx Crosby played through a high-ankle sprain but downplayed the severity of the injury in the aftermath of the defeat.

Despite his obviously high pain tolerance, Crosby is in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday’s Week Four matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Still, the Raiders' Pro Bowl defensive end isn’t thinking about sitting out. “I’m not worried about that right now; I’m just worried about today. Every single day I’ve been in here – first in, last out – doing everything I can to get healthy… that’s all I’m worried about right now,” Crosby said via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez on X.

The sixth-year veteran missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday. However, a return on Friday could be enough for Crosby to start on Sunday. “I play one way and when you’re not able to do certain things, it’s tough. But I did everything… to try to produce and I feel like I did some things, some good things, but it’s tough. I have a damn Timberland boot-size wrapping on my leg… and it’s, it’s tough. But at the end of the day, I don’t complain. Like I said, I’m focused on getting healthy, just taking it one day at a time,” he said per Gutierrez.

Raiders' DE Maxx Crosby has yet to miss a game in his six-year career

Crosby racked up career highs in combined tackles (90), assisted tackles (35) and sacks (14.5) in 17 games for the Raiders last season. He’s up to three sacks through three games in 2024. Las Vegas’ defensive leader has yet to miss a game in his six-year career.

Star wideout Davante Adams was a new addition to the injury report. Adams was listed as limited for Thursday’s practice with a hamstring ailment, putting his Week Four availability in jeopardy.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Andy Dalton and the Panthers, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce considered making a quarterback change of his own. Ultimately the team will stick with Gardner Minshew as its starter for the time being. But Aidan O’Connell is waiting in the wings should the team stumble again. NFL insider Dan Graziano believes that Minshew will be the next quarterback to be benched as the team looks for a spark following a lackluster 1-2 start to the season.

Minshew managed just 214 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Raiders' loss to Carolina. O’Connell went 9/12 for 82 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers in relief. In Week One, the Panthers allowed Derek Carr to complete 19/23 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns.