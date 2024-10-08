When news broke that Maxx Crosby was unhappy with the Las Vegas Raiders and open to making a move alongside Davante Adams, it shook the NFL world… including Maxx Crosby.

Boldly declared by former Browns GM Mike Lombardi on The Pat McAfee Show, Crosby immediately shot the reporting – if you can call it that – down, and even went on the former All-Pro punter's show on ESPN to set the record straight, including why he feels as though the former executive might hold a grudge against his team.

“You’re a former, I don’t even know how to consider it. In football you’ve never been a head guy for more than a year. Don’t sit here and act like you know what’s going on when you don’t. You can hit me up, you can call me on the phone, I would have a conversation with you we can talk man to man,” Crosby said.

“But like you’re going on the biggest platform, Pat McAfee, who is like my brother, I f**k-ing love Pat, he’s a f**king G. AJ, and all those guys are incredible. You’re on the biggest platform, and you’re just trying to create s**t because everyone already knows why you don’t like the Raiders. We don’t even have to speak about that. That’s well documented, so don’t put my name in your mouth unless you really know what’s going on.”

Why does Lombardi not like the Raiders? Well, Crosby is insinuating that the former Browns GM is upset because his son, Matt Lombardi, was hired and then fired by the organization as their offensive coordinator during the Josh McDaniels regime. Is that why Lombardi made those comments? One would hope not, but hey, it's safe to say Lombardi won't be invited back on the show any time soon to talk about the Raiders, as his credibility on the subject flew out the window.

Maxx Crosby declares his relationship with Antonio Pearce is just fine

So what, you may wonder, is Crosby's relationship like with Antonio Pierce? Well, he took some time to discuss that with Complex and let it be known that he is very content with how things are going at the moment and is there for both his coach and his team.

“Bro, I'm not going to lie to you. I was probably the most stressed I've ever been since I've been in the league just sitting there at the crib,” Crosby told Complex. “As much as I wanted to be there, and AP wanted me to be there at the game – I'm trying to get back on the field ASAP – they thought it was in my best interest and in the team's best interest for me to rehab and get my feet up and game ready and ice during the game at the crib because I'm a maniac. I'm going to be running up and down the sideline. I can't help myself. So they're like, take your a– home, stay at home. So I cleared out everybody, nobody was there besides me and my dog at my crib. So I had my man cave, and I was locked in screaming at the TV for four hours.”

Who knows, maybe Crosby is just touting the company line, but considering his steadfast commitment to the Raiders organization as a whole, it's safe to say he will stand behind any head coach they bring in unless they actively try to ruin their relationship.