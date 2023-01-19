The 2022 season did not go the way the Las Vegas Raiders were hoping that it would go for them. They entered the season expecting to be a potential playoff contender out of the AFC West, but instead, they were a disaster from the get go, and ended up missing the playoffs entirely. That’s something that not many folks were expecting to happen, and it sounds like it’s something that Maxx Crosby will not let happen again.

Individually, Crosby put together another strong season with the Raiders, as he racked up a career-high 12.5 sacks, led the league with 22 tackles for a loss, and was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl. But Crosby’s individual greatness wasn’t enough to save the Raiders, and moving forward, he made it clear that the current standard Las Vegas has set for themselves simply isn’t acceptable.

“We need to re-evaluate the standard — what is playing hard, what is improvement, what does that look like? I think that starts with the offseason, having everyone on the same page and re-evaluating that standard and getting to where we need to be…I’m here to win. That’s all that matters to me. It’s the most important thing. You can look at things any way you want, but 6-11 is 6-11. It’s unacceptable. I don’t think we’re as far away as what everyone thinks, but I do think everything needs to be re-evaluated from everybody.” – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Review Journal

These are strong words from Crosby, and there’s really no debating that the Raiders are going to have to put in tons of work in order to rebound from this rough season. But the good news Crosby won’t accept continued losing seasons, and he will likely be a big part of the Raiders turnaround if they can put together a bounce back campaign in 2023.