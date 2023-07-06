Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs may be primed for an extensive holdout in this month's training camp, after failing to reach a deal with owner Mark Davis and the Raiders top brass thus far.

While there is still time to come to an agreement and avoid a holdout, it wouldn't be a shock if the star back is not there early, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry.

“It wouldn't be a surprise for Jacobs to miss the start of Raiders training camp on July 25 if he doesn't get a long-term deal by the deadline,” Corry writes.

Jacobs is coming off of a career year for the Raiders, where he led the league in rushing yards with over 1,600 and tallied 12 touchdowns. He was a workhorse back rushing 340 times, a number only eclipsed by Tennessee Titans tank Derrick Henry.

Jacobs was one of the premier backs to receive the franchise tag this year, along with Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard. All three had their best seasons in 2022, and their team's were not willing to part with their services. The tag costed over $10 million for each, and all three remain unsigned as camp draws near at the end of July.

It has been difficult to secure large contracts for running backs in recent years, with the availability of talent to injury ratio encouraging teams to seek replacements for aging stars. At any other position, Jacobs and his fellow tags would be enjoying massive extensions after the work they demonstrated last year.

It remains to be seen if Jacobs will be appearing on day 1 at training camp, but all signs are pointing away from that as the deadline for a deal approaches.