After Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was ruled out by head coach Antonio Pierce, the rhetoric changed. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, she says that Crosby is listed as doubtful against the Cleveland Browns, not out as Pierce first said. This becomes huge for the Raiders, as they'll also be without star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Crosby has been huge for Las Vegas on the defensive front. He has three sacks, two pass deflections, and five tackles for loss. Crosby also leads the NFL in tackles for loss since the 2023 season with 28. After an embarrassing defeat to the Carolina Panthers, the Raiders are hoping for redemption against the Browns.

The news also comes as a surprise, considering that Crosby was in danger of missing his first-ever game. Considering he was ruled out on Thursday proves that either he is willing to play through or the Raiders need him that desperately.

How important is Maxx Crosby to the Raiders?

Crosby is the backbone of the Raiders defense. Not only does he have the statistics to back it up, it's also his mentality. The three-time pro bowler has an infectious energy that everyone feeds off of. Crosby downplayed a high-ankle sprain he sustained in the Week 3 loss. As he gears up to possibly play, the Raiders will need all the reinforcement they can get.

The Raiders will also be without LB Divine Deablo (oblique), OT Thayer Munford (knee/ankle), and TE Michael Mayer (personal). To add on top of the carousel of injured players, Pierce declared making “business decisions” about the team. The mixture of injuries and an underperforming roster creates a concoction of disaster.

Regardless, the Raiders can reach their second win of the season against the Browns. Cleveland is dealing with its injury issues, as well as an underperforming quarterback in Deshaun Watson. If Crosby suits up, he could be in line for a big performance, despite his injury.