Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has a hunch about the Detroit Lions' Divisional Round matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. It appears that the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher's message is clear, centering around Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“You see how Detroit's been playing,” Crosby said. “As of recent, everyone talked about all these injuries. I think had 16 guys on IR. All-IR team. We were similar with the Raiders this year. But there was a major difference. They won 15 games and are the No. 1 seed. That's a credit to the culture they've built, the players that they have and the coaches that they have. So it starts from top to bottom, and I think they've done an incredible job.”

The Raiders didn't face either the Lions or the Commanders this season, but Crosby has done his homework.

“So like you said, you've seen what Jayden Daniels has done all year. This Washington story has been crazy, how fast they've turned it around. I think it would be catastrophic for the Lions in a few ways, because there are going to be changes. I think everyone kind of knows that. Don't sleep on Jayden Daniels. That kid is so calm under pressure. People are talking about him coming to us last year. I wouldn't have been mad about that. Wouldn't have been mad at all. But he's just cool and collected, and he's so talented. So if you're going to man up against Washington with that type of speed and talent out there, and a quarterback like Jayden Daniels, who the Lions have struggled against duel-threat guys.. I think he can really go in there and shock the world. That's not my prediction, but I think it could possibly happen. Don't be surprised.”

The Lions were off during last week's Wild Card round, thanks to a bye that came with being the NFC's top team from the regular season. But while Detroit was resting, Daniels and the Commanders were performing. Daniels completed 24-of-35 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 13 times for 36 yards.

The Lions' playoff fate depends on stopping Jayden Daniels

Daniels will be a major headache for the Lions defense on Saturday. His scrambling ability is lethal, and unpredictable. And his throwing skills have improved significantly throughout his first NFL campaign.

He's coming off a brilliant performance, and looks to be fully acquainted to the playoff atmosphere. He went toe-to-toe with Baker Mayfield, outdueled him, and exited with a 23-20 victory. So he will not be intimidated with Jared Goff standing on the other sideline, or the Lions' struggling pass defense.