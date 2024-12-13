The Atlanta Falcons are back on Monday Night Football in Week 15 as they hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks Atlanta’s fourth primetime game of the season and their second Monday Night Football appearance, the first being a thrilling 22-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

With the Falcons (6-7) now riding a four-game losing streak, they’re desperate for a similar outcome under the lights. Their recent struggles have not only derailed their momentum but also cost them their lead in the NFC South, which is now in the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The good news? They’ll face the worst team in the NFL on Monday night: the Raiders (2-11). Adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup is the probable start of former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, who is set to start for Las Vegas.

Still, the question looms: does it really matter who is behind center for Atlanta? Free agent signing Kirk Cousins has delivered about the same level of inconsistency as Ridder did during his stint in Atlanta.

For Cousins and the Falcons, this game is unequivocally a must-win if they hope to keep their postseason dreams alive. With that said, let’s dive into our Falcons bold predictions versus the Raiders in Week 15 on Monday Night Football.

Kirk Cousins doesn't thrown an interception and finally throws for at least one touchdown

This has to be the game, right? Surely Kirk Cousins can’t go four straight weeks without throwing a single passing touchdown, can he? If he can’t find the end zone against the Raiders, it might finally be time for Atlanta to seriously consider benching him in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Las Vegas is tied for the third-most passing touchdowns allowed in the league this season, giving up 24. On top of that, they’ve only managed seven interceptions all year. This just feels like the perfect opportunity for Cousins to bounce back. It has to be.

Ray Ray McCloud and Darnell Mooney each score a receiving touchdown

Cousins' receivers must be itching to find the end zone. After joining a team with a veteran quarterback known for connecting with his playmakers, going an entire month without a passing touchdown is far too long.

In Week 15 against the Raiders, expect Cousins to finally break the drought by connecting with one of his favorite targets, Darnell Mooney. Mooney leads the team in receiving yards and big plays with 19, and he's poised to break off at least one big gain against Las Vegas. Another name to watch is Ray-Ray McCloud, who ranks third in yards and second in big plays for the Falcons this season.

Should he start, Falcons won't allow Desmond Ridder to throw for a touchdown

Maybe, just maybe, the Falcons can flip the script in this game. Perhaps they can show they truly are better off without Desmond Ridder by making it a nightmare for their former third-round pick on Monday night.

Last season, Ridder failed to throw a single passing touchdown in five games as a Falcon. While Atlanta’s defense has had its struggles this season—often allowing even lesser opponents to take advantage—a battered Raiders team on their third quarterback shouldn’t pose much of a challenge.

This time, it’s not Kirk Cousins who fails to throw a touchdown—it’s Ridder who gets shut out of the end zone.

Falcons end skid, beat Raiders by two scores

Six of the Raiders’ 11 losses this season have been by at least two scores. It doesn’t help that they’re severely talent-depleted and scrambling to find anyone to play quarterback at this point.

The Falcons, on the other hand, have been involved in far too many one-score games this season, though they managed to come out on top in most of them early on. However, winning hasn’t been in their repertoire over the past month. That should change Monday night, as there’s no better team to get back on track against than the Raiders.

Not only should the Falcons win, but they should also beat the Raiders by at least two scores.