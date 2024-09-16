The Las Vegas Raiders' gutsy win, which was delayed shortly by an official collapsing on the sidelines, over the Baltimore Ravens doesn't happen with their star edge-rusher Maxx Crosby. Despite being double-teamed, chip-blocked and harassed all game long, Crosby collected five QB pressures, two sacks, four TFLs and a pass defensed. He already has three sacks on the season after tallying a career-best 14.5 last year.

After that incredible win, Crosby was seen “limping heavily” by ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. When asked how his knee was doing, Crosby shook his head and said, “It's fine.”

To show how important Crosby and his leadership is to this team, check out his fired-up reaction to Gardner Minshew heading to the sidelines after throwing an interception.

Crosby hasn't missed a game in his six-year career.

What Maxx Crosby means to the Las Vegas Raiders

In 2023, there was only one game where Crosby didn't play at least 80% of the snaps, and he had zero such games in 2022. He's doing the same again in 2024.

Crosby was happy to talk to the talk after walking the walk against the Ravens. He shared an exuberant NSFW message with Raiders owner Mark Davis exactly how he felt after the game, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“Let them talk that s***. Let them talk that s***. We're gonna back it up. We're gonna back it up. Let's f***ing go!” Crosby said.

Crosby continued during the press conference.

“Last week we heard a lot of noise and I took a lot of things personal,” Crosby said. “But I love that. I believe I’m one of the best in the world and every day I show up with a purpose. I feel like I had a lot of doubters and I feel like this whole team was being disrespected, so you have to respond. It was great to come here and get a win.”

The team responded, and Davante Adams even got in the mix when he fired up his offense, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

“It got … not rowdy, but I had to speak up a little bit and use some voices just to get guys going,” Adams said. “Seeing everybody's eyes, a switch flipped and it looked like … a different team. We can't be a team where we're just one dimensional and we've got the defense out there holding it down every single time.”

With the win, the Raiders evened their record to 1-1 and will face the struggling Carolina Panthers at home in Week 3.