Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders may be the first team that takes on a Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams offense.

On Tuesday, the Rams claimed Mayfield, a former number-one overall pick, on waivers. There now seems to be a chance that he takes the field for the Rams on Thursday night when they take on the Raiders.

After news broke that Mayfield would be joining the Rams, Maxx Crosby was asked if this would change the Raiders game plan on Thursday. Based on his initial response, it doesn’t appear so.

Via The Athletics Tashan Reed:

“Nah,” #Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said when asked whether Mayfield changes their approach. “Obviously, Baker’s had a lot of success. I don’t know if he’s going to play or not. We’re just focused on us and getting better every day. So, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Maxx Crosby chose to look internally when giving his answer. He made it clear that the Raiders defense would be focused on themselves. They will be prepared, regardless of who they line up against at quarterback.

Crosby, while leading this Raiders defense, has once again put together a strong campaign. Over 12 games this season, he has recorded 69 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and 10.5 total sacks. He has also recorded three defended passes and three forced fumbles.

If this Raiders defense does line up against a Mayfield-led offense, they could be in for a gig night. With the quarterback just getting the playbook, the offense could find itself in a difficult situation.