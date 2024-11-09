The Las Vegas Raiders will have one of the best offensive weapons back on the field in Week 11 as tight end Michael Mayer is set to return from the reserve/non-football injury list. The former Notre Dame star hasn't played since Week 3, as he was a healthy scratch for personal reasons. In Week 6, the Raiders added him to the NFI list, meaning he could not return for four games. Mayer is expected to return after Las Vegas' Week 10 bye, per the Review Journal's Vincent Bonsignore.

The reason for Mayer's absence is unknown. In his three games this year, Mayer has four catches for 21 yards on seven targets.

Raiders floundering on five-game losing streak

A lot has happened while Mayer was absent. The Raiders traded Davante Adams, and they're on their third quarterback. Desmond Ridder started in Week 9, a 41-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. First-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg were also given their walking papers. Las Vegas also has a 2-7 record after dropping their last five games.

NFL analyst Michael Lombardi believes the problems start at the top for the Raiders, owner Mark Davis.

“Mark [Davis] has been very irrational. He’s made very quick decisions… He’s listened to a lot of the wrong people… They talk about the Raider way all the time, I don't think they really operate under the Raider way,” Lombardi said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think Antonio Pierce is grasping for straws here at this point because how has he made the team better from a year ago when he took over as the interim coach? … Now he’s talking about maybe starting Desmond Ridder at quarterback. I think they have more of an offensive problem than just a quarterback problem. They have an identity problem,” Lombardi added.

The Raiders' 18.7 points scored per game rank 26th, and their 27.9 points allowed per game ranks 29th.

Pierce added Norv Turner to work as an assistant to help their offense. Turner has been out of football for the last five years, his last official position was special assistant to the head coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Turner's son, Scott Turner, was the Raiders' passing-game coordinator and promoted to interim offensive coordinator.

Davis believes Pierce will grow into the position and just needs time, per Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“He’s young as a head coach. He’s learning how to be a head coach. He’s surrounded himself with a lot of good people. He’s just got to grow into the job. It’s his first year, really. What he did last year was phenomenal. … We’ll be OK,” Davis said.

After the Raiders' Week 10 bye, they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 11 on Sunday, November 17 at 1:00 p.m. EST.