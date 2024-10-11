Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer hasn't played since Week 3 due to a personal matter. After the Raiders' latest roster decision, Mayer won't be back on the field anytime soon.

Las Vegas has placed Mayer on the reserve/non-football illness list, via Field Yates of ESPN. He will now be out at least the next four games.

There hasn't been any word on the exactly personal matter Mayer is dealing with. Head coach Antonio Pierce hasn't given any timetable for his return. The tight end will not count against Las Vegas' 53-man roster as long as he is on the NFI list.

In Mayer's absence. Brock Bowers has become the Raiders' lead man at tight end. Through the first five games of the season, Bowers has caught 28 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown. Week 5 saw Bowers get a career-high 12 targets. He reeled in eight of them for 97 yards and his first NFL touchdown. The tight end leads Las Vegas in yardage and is tied with Jakobi Meyers for the team lead in receptions.

Even with Bowers' emergence, the Raiders have still struggled on offense. Las Vegas ranks 24th in the league in total offense, averaging 297 yards per game. The run game has been the bigger problem, as they rank 15th in pass offense averaging 213 YPG through the air. Still, it's clear the Raiders need a spark on offense to be a true contender.

Adding Michael Mayer back into the mix would give Las Vegas a different look on offense. However, that won't be in the cards for the foreseeable future. The Raiders will continue to monitor Mayer's situation and respect whatever is going on off the field. In the meantime, they'll continue to rely on Brock Bowers to move the ball forward.

The Raiders will next host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.