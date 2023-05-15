Before he retired from professional football, Tom Brady was speculated as a possible free agent acquisition for the Las Vegas Raiders. Even at 45 years of age, such a move would have made the franchise more relevant than it has been in probably 40 years. Could a potential stake in ownership have the same effect, though?

Jay Glazer seems to thinks so. With rumors running rampant that the seven-time Super Bowl Champion is in talks with owner Mark Davis to become a minority partner on the team, the NFL insider explained why he thinks Brady would thrive in the role.

“Anything Tom touches, he’s going to be successful,” Glazer told TMZ Sports. “Any time you have Tom Brady around, it’s going to help. It’s not going to hurt. He’s a winner.”

The legendary quarterback’s football acumen cannot be understated. Nor can his work ethic, which Glazer believes would be contagious to the entire organization. However, in-game success does not always translate to the front office or owner’s box. Just look at fellow GOAT Michael Jordan.

The difference, though, is that Brady is unlikely to receive any blame for any Las Vegas follies since he would hold no decision-making power. Nevertheless, the NFL’s greatest winner would probably be met with a heap of praise if the Raiders started to find more success. The symmetry of Brady being a part owner of a team coached by his longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacked by the man once picked to be his successor in Jimmy Garoppolo might supersede any on-field accolades, anyways.

For now, this is still just water cooler talk with no deal yet finalized. But fans have anticipated this partnership since Tom Brady purchased a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, another Davis-owned enterprise.

The TB12 Method might be just what the Raiders need to finally rise to the splendor befitting of their location and stadium.