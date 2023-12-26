Use your bragging rights, Raiders!

Christmas miracles have been happening left and right in the league. It was the Las Vegas Raiders' time to unwrap their present and it was a big W over the Kansas City Chiefs. Antonio Pierce led a scary squad straight into the clutch to contain Patrick Mahomes. It all paid off with players like Amik Robertson, Dylan Parham, Maxx Crosby, Amik Robertson, and Tre'von Moehrig-Woodhard celebrating when the last second ran out.

Antonio Pierce's locker room looked like it was holding a Super Bowl celebration. The Raiders were lighting up cigars after they had torched Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Putting a dent in the defending champions' record is a big feat. To have all of that happen during Christmas just added much more cheer for the Raiders.

Some members of the team like Tre'von Moehrig-Woodhard used their bragging rights immediately, “Grinch stole Christmas mf.”

Amik Robertson also got in on the Raiders' trashing of the men in red, “I never said they ain’t have no dogs. We Just Got MORE. This Shi EARNED not Given. Merry Christmas! Let’s KEEP GOING.”

All of this success is really earned by the Raiders. They had only allowed the Chiefs to score twice. Their secondary was snatching the ball straight out of the air and converting them into points. An elite rushing game also pushed them into a better offensive rhythm down the line. Overall, this squad was all coming together to earn their party on Christmas.

Hopefully, the Raiders could carry this Christmas momentum and end their season with a better record.