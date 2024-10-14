The Las Vegas Raiders’ disappointing season deepened with a demoralizing 32-13 loss at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the aftermath, defensive end Maxx Crosby did not hold back, echoing the sentiments of disgruntled fans.

“Raiders DE Maxx Crosby called the loss to the Steelers ‘bullsh*t.’ He said he understands fans being fed up with the state of things,” via Tashan Reed on X, formerly Twitter. The frustration in Crosby’s voice resonated with Raiders supporters, who are increasingly disillusioned with the team’s direction.

Adding to the organizational concerns, Head Coach Antonio Pierce voiced his dismay over the team’s performance, particularly the turnover issues that plagued them on Sunday.

“The turnover thing is embarrassing … we don’t deserve a chance to put ourselves in a position to win,” Pierce stated via Vic Tafur on X. This blunt admission highlights the deep-rooted issues facing the Raiders, who now sit at a disappointing 2-4 for the season.

Raiders hot start would not last in loss to Steelers

The game was fraught with problems, from execution to discipline, as evidenced by Crosby’s sideline altercation with assistant coach Mike Caldwell. This incident, where Crosby shoved Caldwell, underscores the tension within the team and the pressure mounting on all fronts. The Raiders’ defense, which Crosby is a crucial part of, struggled to contain the Steelers’ offense, particularly running back Najee Harris, who broke free for a 36-yard touchdown that exemplified the Raiders’ defensive woes.

Offensively, the Raiders showed some initial promise, with Alexander Mattison scoring early. However, the lead was short-lived, and quarterback Aidan O’Connell, starting in place of the benched Gardner Minshew, failed to sustain the momentum. O’Connell’s performance was shaky, completing 25 of 36 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown, and a costly interception that seemed to seal the fate of the Raiders early in the game.

The Raiders’ troubles were compounded by a visible takeover of Allegiant Stadium by Steelers fans, who filled the stands with black and yellow and waved Terrible Towels, turning what should have been a home advantage into a pseudo-home game for Pittsburgh. The lack of home support is telling of the broader fanbase frustrations and the mounting challenges the team faces in rallying their supporter base.

As the Raiders look ahead to their next game against the Los Angeles Rams, the path forward is fraught with challenges. The coaching staff and players must address the fundamental issues of discipline, execution, and morale. With the season threatening to spiral out of control, the Raiders must find a way to regroup and address the turnovers that have significantly hindered their progress. If they are to salvage their season, it will require a concerted effort from all quarters, starting with leadership both on and off the field. The coming weeks are crucial for a franchise in turmoil and a fanbase clamoring for change and improvement.