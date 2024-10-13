The Las Vegas Raiders haven't exactly had the start to the 2024 campaign that they were hoping for, which has resulted in them making a change at quarterback, with Aidan O'Connell set to draw the start under center in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in favor of Gardner Minshew. However, it could be a long day at the office for O'Connell, as it appears Las Vegas' offense will be shorthanded for this contest.

Not only are the Raiders going up against a tough Steelers defense, but they are dealing with a bevy of injuries. Davante Adams has already been ruled out for this game amid his recent trade request, and to make matters worse, both Zamir White and Jakobi Meyers are now expected to be unable to go in this one as they battle groin and ankle injuries, respectively.

“Raiders RB Zamir White, dealing with a groin injury, was back at practice on Friday, but he's still considered a long-shot to play, source said. Las Vegas had previously downgraded Jakobi Meyers (ankle) to doubtful, as well.”

Raiders set to be shorthanded in Aidan O'Connell's Week 6 start

Talk about a tough setting for your first start of the year. O'Connell is looking likely to be without three of the Raiders top playmakers, as Meyers is doubtful, and White isn't expected to be able to play despite his best efforts. It could make a long day under center for the second-year quarterback, especially considering how good Pittsburgh's defense has looked early on this year.

If White can't go, Alexander Mattison will draw the start at running back, while Tre Tucker and Brock Bowers are going to be heavily leaned on in the passing game. There's still a chance these guys could play in Week 6, but it isn't looking good, and with kickoff fast approaching, both White and Meyers may simply not have enough time to get ready to play against the Steelers, which could make life increasingly difficult for O'Connell in this one.