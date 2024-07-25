The Las Vegas Raiders have always been a hard-nosed and irreverent organization that never demonstrates any fear of its opponents. While that philosophy worked out quite well when the Raiders had coaches like John Madden and Tom Flores along with players like Ken Stabler, Marcus Allen and Cliff Branch, it has been a long dry spell for the team. Nevertheless, the Raiders still like to have a laugh at their opponents, and that includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Apparently, the Raiders like to tease the 3-time Super Bowl MVP and are not concerned about possible consequences. Las Vegas had a Kermit the Frog doll dressed as Patrick Mahomes, and the Raiders were apparently amused by the development.

Since the Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and three under Mahomes' leadership, it is clear they have had a huge advantage over their long-time AFC West rivals. However, whenever the Raiders have gained a rare victory over the Chiefs, they tend to make a big deal about it and attempt to get under the skin of their opponents.

The Raiders defeated the Chiefs in Kansas City last year in Week 16, and they celebrated by smoking cigars in their Arrowhead Stadium locker room. The Chiefs were able to return the favor by smoking cigars in their Allegiant Stadium digs after winning the Super Bowl in Las Vegas at the conclusion of last season.

Expect Mahomes to file this little dig away but remember what happened with the Chiefs go to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 8 and again when they host the Raiders in Week 13.

Mahomes had mixed success against the Raiders in 2023

Mahomes will remember the Chiefs 20-14 loss to the Raiders at home as a very unpleasant game. Instead of his usual pinpoint accuracy that would include a slew of big plays, the Raiders were able to hold Mahomes in check for most of that game.

The Kansas City quarterback completed 27 of 44 passes for 235 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He had a passer rating of 73.6 and that played a key role in the Chiefs loss.

However, in the first meeting with the Raiders, Mahomes was a much sharper performer. He completed 27 of 34 passes for 298 yards with 2 touchdowns and he was not intercepted. His passer rating of 122.8 was one of his better statistical performances of the season.

Prior to the Chiefs loss to the Raiders last season, Kansas City had won six games in a row in the series, and several were of the blowout variety.

Patrick Mahomes is a six-time Pro Bowl performer, a two-time All-Pro and a two-time NFL Most Valuable player.

He completed 401 of 597 passes for 4,183 yards last year with a 27-14 touchdown to interception ratio last season. While the Chiefs ultimately won the Super Bowl, Mahomes' individual performance was not as productive as it had been in 2022 when he completed 435 of 648 passes for 5,250 yards with a 41-12 TD-interception ratio.