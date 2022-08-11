Randall Cunningham pulls curtain on abrupt exit as Raiders team chaplain

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Randall Cunningham as team chaplain in 2020. Last month, the former Philadelphia Eagles star surprisingly left the organization.

Now, Cunningham has opened up about the decision to leave. Speaking with the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Cunningham said he felt there was writing on the wall that it was time to move on.

“I kept calling and calling and calling, trying to contact the right officials to get the OK on what the direction was with Coach (Josh) McDaniels, but it just went by, and finally I said, ‘I don’t think I’m needed here anymore,’” said Cunningham.

“He texted me one time and he said, ‘I’m looking forward to you and your involvement here. And I said, ‘Feel free to call anytime.’ And I never received a call back,” Cunningham continued. “I just figured that was kind of like a sign for me it is time for me to move on.”

Cunningham recalled his experience while with the Vikings. He recalled how their team chaplain had a close relationship with the players. He said it was an overall more difficult job to do that with the Raiders given the pandemic limited the type of communication he could have with their players.

“The players really need someone who is going to be like a brother, a father figure — someone they can lean on and talk to outside of the organization — and that’s what we had in Minnesota,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham played for 10 years in the NFL with the Eagles from 1985 to 1995. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens. Cunningham was a four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 1998.

Disgraced former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hired Cunningham, who he thanked following his departure from the team.

“After 2 years of serving as the LV Raiders Chaplain and much prayer, I have decided to resign,” Cunningham wrote. “I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved. It’s just time to move on.”