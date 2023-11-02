Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III dropped a bold take about Marshawn Lynch possibly becoming the head coach of the Raiders.

Antonio Pierce steps in as the Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach after the team decided to fire Josh McDaniels. For that reason, speculation about who the next coach will be in Las Vegas is already in full swing.

It's not clear who will be in the coaching carousel just yet, but former NFL quarterback, Robert Griffin III tossed out a name literally nobody saw coming. On Monday night, Griffin suggested the idea that the Raiders should “at least” interview Marshawn Lynch for the head coaching position.

“Alright…hear me out. Marshawn Lynch should at least get a head coach interview with the Raiders this off-season. Lean into the Raider way, team becomes feared with his style and mentality. Load up his staff with experience and proven coordinators. Who says no?”

The best part of that tweet is Griffin asking “Who says no?” The answer is “pretty much everyone.” It's hard to imagine the Raiders giving Lynch a chance after two failed hiring attempts in a row. Additionally, Lynch has absolutely no coaching experience at any level and hasn't expressed any desire of even wanting to coach a football team.

I mean, did Robert Griffin III even watch Stars on Mars? Lynch wasn't the most willing to do any work. To be fair, that's just a reality television show, but Lynch just doesn't seem like the kind of guy willing to put in the work it takes to be a head coach.

Marshawn Lynch was a fantastic and thrilling running back during his days in college and the NFL. Additionally, he's proven to be one of the most entertaining figures in sports. There aren't many people who dislike Lynch.

With that said, the idea of him coaching the Raiders is wildly entertaining. So, maybe Mark Davis should pull the trigger and give Lynch a shot.