The Las Vegas Raiders have had a tough start to the 2023-24 NFL Season. At 1-4, the Raiders look destined for another underwhelming year. As Las Vegas prepares to take on a competitive Green Bay Packers team, franchise leaders have something else brewing. Tom Brady's NFL football career is over, but he is planning on staying close to the game by buying a portion of the Raiders franchise. Talks between him and ownership have stalled though.

Brady first expressed interest in owning part of the Raiders in May 2023. Unfortunately, Brady's approval of a minority stake purchase in the team is not expected to be approved until as early as October 17, per NBC Sports (h/t Washington Post).

Is Tom Brady the spark the Raiders need?

There are several reasons noted as to why the approval is taking a while to go through. Primarily, Raiders owner Mark Davis could be attempting to give Brady a “discount price” for the sale. Moreover, Davis likely hoped to “use the employment of Brady as a device for subsidizing the equity,” which may not be allowed.

Regardless of what happens, Las Vegas needs to prepare for its Week 5 matchup against the Packers. The Packers are 2nd in the NFC North following a loss to the Detroit Lions. If the Raiders play their cards right, they can steal a win and add some momentum to their disappointing NFL season.

While Tom Brady and Raiders ownership do business, NFL football continues. The Raiders need a spark while waiting for the return of QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Perhaps the approval of Brady's stake in the team will provide newfound motivation.