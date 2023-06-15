Tom Brady is close to being officially a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Just don't expect him to be really active on the role and be hands-on when it comes to the operations and management of the team.

The NFL icon said as much in a recent interview with the Associated Press, noting that he will have a “very passive role” with the Raiders. Despite that, however, Brady emphasized that he plans to be involved with the team and the league on a permanent basis.

“This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years. You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously,” Brady explained. “But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life.”

For what it's worth, it's not a big surprise that Tom Brady will have a limited role with the Raiders. When the news of his bid to be a minority owner for the Las Vegas franchise surfaced, it was mentioned that his investment was expected to be “passive.”

Now, we got an official confirmation on that tidbit with Brady's revelation.

Based on Brady's comments, though, it does look like he would love to get more involved on the team down the line–perhaps after his FOX contract is over, or probably when he has more money to up his stake on the team.

Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see how Brady moves forward as an owner and broadcaster in his post-playing career.