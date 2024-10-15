Tom Brady is officially a member of the Silver and Black family. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, kick-starting what fans desperately hope is an era of definitive change. His influence on the product will presumably be limited, considering he owns just five percent of the franchise, but having the most prolific winner in NFL history come aboard should infuse at least some enthusiasm into the community.

While the recent ineptitude that has afflicted the Raiders is surely not lost on Brady, who rarely had to contend with the squad during his illustrious two-plus decades in the league, he also understands the tradition and prestige that defined this organization for so many years.

“I'm incredibly humbled and excited to have been unanimously approved as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Brady posted in a statement. “Throughout my NFL Career, I've learned, that at it's core, football is a game of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Raiders franchise, and the city of Las Vegas embody these same values, and I'm honored to become part of that story.”

Although Brady is settling nicely into his new role as a broadcaster for Fox, it is clear he still has a strong desire to be an active member of the NFL. The Raiders are affording him the opportunity to scratch his competitive itch, even if it is from the owner's box instead of the field.

“Football has been part of my entire life growing up in the Bay Area and in so many ways, my football life and journey has come full circle. I love the sport, I love my teammates, coaches, and the fans in every organization I've been part of. Sports brings us together in a way nothing else can. I grew up on the field, and it's a blessing to know I'll be involved in the greatest league in the world for the rest of my life.”