It seems like Tom Brady is staying retired this time around. So much so, that the GOAT is now turning his attention to a different sport. This is after reports confirmed on Thursday that Brady has purchased a stake in the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.

It was renowned NFL guru Adam Schefter of ESPN who was one of the first to break the news:

“Las Vegas Aces and Raiders’ owner Mark Davis announced today that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the world-champion WNBA Las Vegas Aces’ franchise,” Schefter wrote in his tweet.

As Schefter noted in his report, it was Las Vegas Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis himself who announced Brady’s decision to purchase a stake in the WNBA franchise. The new ownership structure of the team remains unclear at the moment, and it has yet to be revealed how much of a stake the seven-time Super Bowl champion has acquired.

It is worth noting that there were rumors linking Brady to the Raiders before he retired for a second time this offseason. As it turns out, it seems that Brady did have significant discussions with team owner Mark Davis, but it may have been about an entirely different subject. Apparently, TB showed much more interest in becoming a part-owner of the Aces as opposed to joining the Raiders.

Tom Brady’s level of involvement in the day-to-day operations of the Aces is currently unknown, but we will be sure to pass along any new information as they come.