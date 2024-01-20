Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin excited for the future of the Raiders with Antonio Pierce as head coach.

Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin praises the Las Vegas Raiders for the hiring of head coach Antonio Pierce. After spending almost half the season as the Raiders' interim head coach, Pierce gets an opportunity to run it back in Las Vegas. Coughlin spoke on Pierce and the Raiders, presumably excited for the future.

“I could not be prouder of Antonio Pierce being named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I’m excited for him, his family, and the franchise. This is the team he grew up watching, and his belief in himself and in the players is why he is there. He is a great student of the game, a quick learner with a great attitude, and he is eager to get to work. The 2024 season just got a lot more interesting with him at the helm. Go get ‘em AP!,” said Coughlin, per Adam Schefter at ESPN.

The Raiders went 5-4 in the nine games Pierce served as the interim head coach in 2023. He's widely considered a “players coach,” having the clear approval of Raiders stars like Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams. Pierce is a great fit to coach in the modern day NFL, having personal connection with his players.

There seems to be a lot of hype and excitement surrounding the hiring of Pierce, not only in Las Vegas but around the league. It's always great to see former players and coaches chime in on recent NFL news, sharing their insight into how they believe it will shape the NFL. Coughlin was a great leader in the league for years and he's now put his stamp of approval on Pierce.