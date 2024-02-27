“He’s a Raider.” That's all Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco had to say about the trade rumors surrounding All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of the NFL combine, Telesco shut down any speculation that the Raiders are shopping Adams, per Adam Schefter.
Rumors surfaced after the season that the Raiders might look to move Adams after a down season for Las Vegas in 2023. Adams continued to produce but not at the level he had been over the previous three seasons.
Adams started all 17 games for the Raiders, totaling 1,144 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. From 2020-2022, Adams averaged 1,481 yards and 14 touchdowns per season. 2023 marked the first time since 2016 that Adams did not earn All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors.
Much of the trade rumors involved the New York Jets and a reunion for Adams with former teammate Aaron Rodgers. Adams was a big reason why Rodgers captured consecutive MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 before the wideout's move to the Raiders.
It's easy to see the reasoning from Las Vegas to keep a player of Adams' caliber. It would be tough for Telesco to explain to fans why one of his first moves as GM is to trade arguably the Raiders' best player.
Adams was vocal in his support of Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce during Las Vegas' hiring process. Losing Adams would likely not go over well with Pierce as he enters his first full season in charge.
The Raiders have plenty of gaps to fill in their roster before the 2024 season kicks off. One of them is figuring out who will be throwing passes to Davante Adams. In the meantime, Adams can sit back and watch his new GM go to work as his future in Las Vegas seems to be a guarantee.