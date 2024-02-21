If the Raiders decided to trade Davante Adams, a reunion with Aaron Rodgers on the Jets seems like the most likely scenario.

The New York Jets saw their playoff hopes crumble when quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season ending injury in Week 1. As Rodgers prepares to get back under center, the Jets could look into adding some premier pass catchers around their quarterback.

Reuniting Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams would be a massive step in the right direction. If the Raiders were to trade Adams, the Jets are favored (-125) to acquire him, via betonline.ag. They are massive favorites as the Buffalo Bills are in second at +900 odds. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are tied for third at +900 odds.

Rodgers and Adams obviously have a connection from their time with the Green Bay Packers. However, the wide receiver's arrival would help cure a major problem in New York.

Garrett Wilson led the way in the receiving room, catching 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. However, no other WR broke 400 yards. Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year, $44 million contract before the season, caught just 23 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown.

Of course, New York didn't have the most optimal quarterback play after Rodgers went down. But neither did Adams during his campaign in Las Vegas. Between Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell, Adams still managed to catch 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. It was the fourth straight year Adams had 100+ receptions, 1,000+ yards and 8+ touchdowns.

Trading for Davante Adams would give Aaron Rodgers and the Jets a tremendous boost. But with Antonio Pierce now in town, the only question is if the Raiders are up for it.