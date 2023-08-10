The Las Vegas Raiders have not had their top rookie on the field at all this offseason, but that could be changing soon after Josh McDaniels provided a positive update on Tyree Wilson on Thursday.

“Not going to put a timeline on it but…if we keep headed in the right direction, it shouldn't be too much longer,” McDaniels said, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

It's another vague update on the defensive end, who remains on the non-football injury list while recovering from surgery which addressed a Lisfranc injury. Wilson hasn't practiced once with the Raiders as he continues to rehab a foot injury he suffered last November, although it does seem that his return to the football field is imminent.

The original goal was for the 23-year-old to be activated at the start of training camp, but as that clearly hasn't happened, it seems the new plan is for Wilson to suit up when the Raiders head to Denver to play the Broncos in Week 1 on Sept. 10.

McDaniels still hasn't given a timeline for the Alaska native's return, but he made it clear that he is not worried about the defensive end's status this season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“I'm going to hope so,” McDaniels told The Athletic's Tashan Reed when asked about Wilson's projected readiness for the regular season tilt. “As soon as he's ready, he's going to be out there. There's been nothing that has told us that that's not going to happen.”

The Raiders drafted Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, despite his injury history. The young edge was excellent over two seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, posting 14 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss over two years.

It's expected that Wilson will serve in a rotational role behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones when he is finally healthy, but the missed training camp practices are sure to hinder his development in Las Vegas.

Still, it seems the team is confident that Tyree Wilson will return to the field soon, and his presence figures to be a welcome addition as Josh McDaniels' squad looks to improve drastically on the defensive side of the ball in 2023.