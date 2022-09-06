‘We almost died together’: Davante Adams, Derek Carr have special bond after near-death experience

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the boldest moves this NFL offseason when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. There are big expectations this season amid that groundbreaking trade. Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr already have a bond on the field. They played two seasons together at Fresno State. But as it was revealed recently by Tim Keown, their bond goes much deeper than that.

Before @​​derekcarrqb helped to recruit @tae15adams to Las Vegas, he pulled off a much different sales job: he convinced Adams to take a whitewater-rafting trip while they were teammates at Fresno State. It turned into a near-death experience. (1/12) — Tim Keown (@TimKeownESPN) September 6, 2022

While at college together, Adams joined Carr on a whitewater rafting trip. They were with who later became Carr’s wife as well as their guide Ryan Soares. Neither Adams nor Carr had ever gone whitewater rafting. They likely never wanted to again after this experience.

Early on in the expedition, as the water began to swell, Soares saw fear in Adams’ and Carr’s eyes. He instructed them to “keep paddling.” They did not. It was only a matter of moments before all four of them were overboard.

Davante Adams was quoted while reliving the experience, “This is where I die.”

They only had seconds to scale the banks of the river before crashing into a 75-foot rock wall. Luckily, they made it. Adams later said “we almost died together… people don’t know that.”

One can only imagine how strong of a connection those two men had after sharing that moment. On the field, they already were synced. In their two seasons together in college, they combined for over 3,000 yards and an astounding 38 touchdowns. That’s not a typo.

The AFC West is absolutely stacked but one thing is for sure, the Raiders are going to score.