Published November 10, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Despite the Las Vegas Raiders’ poor first half of the 2022 NFL season, fantasy managers who roster wide receiver Davante Adams have largely been pleased by his production. According to 4for4, Adams is the WR6 overall in point-per-reception scoring (PPR) and boasts 19.5 points per game this year. Even so, Adams’ fantasy value may stand to increase even more. News breaking out of Las Vegas on Thursday confirmed that Darren Waller, the tight end who has battled hamstring injuries all year, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are headed to IR.

Adams already possesses a 30.7% target share (fifth-highest among all wide receivers) and a 40.2% air yards share in the Raiders’ offense. Still, without Waller and Renfrow available for at least the next four games, quarterback Derek Carr will be looking to lean heavily upon his former college teammate at Fresno State.

Though three of the next four Raiders games come against teams who rank in the bottom five of fantasy points allowed to wide receivers (Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks) per FantasyPros, the narrowing of Carr’s passing options will funnel a considerable amount of work to Adams. Fantasy managers looking to pick up a receiver off the waiver wire would also be wise to check for Mack Hollins, the WR43 overall in PPR, who has performed admirably this season as an injury fill-in.

The Raiders’ season may be in jeopardy, as the team currently sits at 2-6 in last place of the AFC West, but for fantasy purposes, this is an intriguing positive twist of fate. Will Davante Adams’ fantasy value elevate even higher?