The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 win over their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers makes it three-straight wins for the once-left-for-dead Silver and Black. Now that the team is streaking, it’s time for some Raiders overreactions, baby! Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL, Josh Jacobs is the MVP, and the Raiders are going to the postseason! Let’s dig into these three Raiders overreactions.

1. The Raiders will make the playoffs this season

After the Raiders started the season 2-7, the playoffs seemed like a distant pipe dream. The postseason is still a ways off, even after a three-game win streak and a Week 13 win over the Chargers. Still, since we’re doing Raiders overreactions, let’s talk about the path to the playoffs for Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and company.

Last season the final Wild Card spot went to the 9-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers. This season, with the ties in the AFC out of the playoff picture, it will likely be 10-7 that gets a team to the playoffs. That mark means the Raiders will need to win out, and get a little help.

Right now, there are six teams who are 8-4 or better or division leaders that we can almost pencil into a playoff spot. Those teams are the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and Kansas City Chiefs.

That leaves one Wild Card spot for the 5-7 or better Raiders, Chargers, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the QB situation in Cleveland, they’re out. And if the Raiders win out, that’s losses for the Steelers and Patriots, so they’re out, too.

We then need to find two losses for the Jets and one for the Chargers. New York plays at Buffalo, at Seattle, and at Miami in their last five, and they could easily go 0-3 in those games. As for the Chargers, they will lose one of their next two (Dolphins, Titans) before the schedule finishes easy with the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos.

That leaves it up to the Raiders, who need to win at the Rams (easy), vs. the Patriots (simple), at the Steelers (no problem), vs. the San Francisco 49ers (seventh-round rookie QB?), and vs. the Chiefs (who will have nothing to play for).

So, it’s as easy as that. Is it even a Raiders overreaction to put them in the playoffs at this point?

2. Josh Jacobs is the league MVP

How did the Raiders go from vying for the top pick in the draft to a borderline playoff team? By handing the ball to the future 2022 NFL MVP, Josh Jacobs.

In the preseason, there were rumors that new head coach Josh McDaniels was putting Jacobs on the trade block. Fast forward three-plus months, and Jacobs is now carrying the team on his back.

After lighting up the Chargers for 144 on 26 carries (5.54 yards per tote), Jacobs now leads the NFL in rushing with 1,303 yards on the season. He’s also T-3 in rushing touchdowns with 10. Those are MVP numbers, combined with the Raiders’ three-game winning streak.

In a year where no quarterback is running away with the big post-season award for best player, why can’t Josh Jacobs win the MVP?

3. Davante Adams is the best WR in the NFL

Josh Jacobs isn’t the only Raiders skill player who’s crushing it right now.

It takes a while to get accustomed to a new team, even if your new QB is your old QB from college, as is the case with Davante Adams and Derek Carr.

That means we can throw out the 12, 36, and three-yard performances from earlier in the season and after Adams’ eight-catch, 177-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Raiders Week 13 win, declare him the best WR in the NFL.

In all seriousness, though, this isn’t all that much of a Raiders overreaction. In Adams’ last five games, he’s averaging 133 yards per and has seven TDs. He is now fourth in receiving yards (1,176), fifth in receptions (79), and tied for first (with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) in receiving TDs with 12.

There may have been some bumps along the road, and that fast guy down in Miami is having an incredible season, but Davante Adams had been the best wideout in the NFL for a few seasons now, and 2022 is no exception.