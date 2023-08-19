Las Vegas Raiders rookie Tre Tucker didn't have the greatest NFL debut. While the Raiders blew out the San Francisco 49ers 34-7, Tre Tucker had one catch for 15 yards. The Raiders receiver had more drops than catches, failing to bring in two Aidan O'Connell passes that should've been caught.

Tucker took full responsibility for the drops, vowing to improve during Raiders training camp.

“First NFL game. The drops, that’s on me,” Tucker told reporters at training camp, via Silver and Black Pride. “Obviously, I’ll get that corrected, work overtime. Great throws by our quarterback. Overall, I felt like I knew what I was doing. And like I said again, it just comes with the preparation. Coach is big on that, knowing what you’re doing, knowing your assignments. So, obviously we strive to be the best we can be, and that’s what I want to do.”

The Raiders selected Tucker with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie showed promise in his preseason debut, getting open and creating an opportunity to make big plays.

If Tucker meets expectations, the Raiders' receiver room can be among the best in the NFL. Only a handful of teams—if that—have a better No. 1 receiver than Davante Adams. Hunter Renfrow had a 1,000-yard season when he was last healthy two years ago. Jakobi Meyers is a strong No. 3 receiver.

“I have a great room, obviously, as you guys know,” Tucker said. “They’ve helped me come along. So, thanks to those guys. I’m continuing to progress as fall camp goes, I don’t think it ever stops. So for me, just taking all the years that I have in my group, and just trying to apply it to myself just to try to be the best player I can be for myself and for the team.”