When the Las Vegas Raiders announced their roster cuts ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the name Jesper Horsted was not on the list of now-former Raiders. The fourth-year tight end faced stiff competition in training camp but ultimately made the team, and now Horsted is the Raiders’ sneaky roster cut survivor who will make an eye-opening impact in 2023.

The Raider tight end situation is interesting for several reasons. First, Jimmy Garoppolo comes from the San Francisco 49ers where he had a special connection with George Kittle. Second, the team surprisingly traded Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller to the New York Giants this offseason. And Third, the group of TEs that are left have talent and potential, but not all that much (or no) experience as a starting tight end.

To replace Waller, the Raiders drafted Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and signed Austin Hooper from the Tennessee Titans. The team also had tight end Jesper Horsted from the season before as well as practice squad TE Cole Fotheringham.

Hooper was always going to be on the roster. He’s a solid seven-year NFL veteran with two Pro Bowl appearances on his resume. He may not be a massive difference-maker, but he always seems to end up in the top half of players at his position at the end of each season.

Mayer was a lock to make the Raiders final roster as well. Most draft experts had him going as early as the mid-teens in the first round this year, so when Las Vegas grabbed him at pick No. 35, it was a steal.

So, the TE3 spot came down to Horsted and Fotheringham.

The competition was fierce, and it looked like Fotheringham outplayed Horsted in the preseason. However, Horsted has the experience — two years with the Chicago Bears and one with the Raiders — which seems like it ultimately gave him the edge when it came time for the Raiders’ roster cuts.

It also may have come down to the fact that, although he is a year older than Fotheringham, Horsted may have more untapped potential. The tight end actually played wide receiver at Princeton before making it in the NFL. Those smarts and skillsets give him some upside that many players don’t have.

Jesper Horsted has a fresh start with a new QB in Jimmy G now and with competition in front of him that isn’t as set-it-and-forget-it as Waller was. Rookie tight ends often struggle in their first seasons with all the responsibilities that come with their positions. And Hooper is a good, not great, TE.

If Horstead can be a reliable TE 2 who can block and be a red zone threat, that would be great and allow him to make a real difference on the Raiders roster. If he can use his WR skills to become more than that in a Josh McDaniels offense that was often great for tight ends in New England, he could have a breakout season.

With his background and his opportunity, Jesper Horsted is an intriguing player on Las Vegas following the Raiders roster cuts. Winning his job was a tough battle, but now that he did, Horsted will be one to watch in 2023 as he could make an impact.