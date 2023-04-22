The Las Vegas Raiders could have a difficult decision to make regarding Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft. Carter is viewed by some to be the best overall prospect in this year’s NFL Draft. There’s a good chance that the Georgia defensive tackle will still be on the board when the Raiders are on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick.

Jalen Carter’s draft stock has taken a hit since he was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia football staffer. It hasn’t kept Carter off the Raiders’ draft board, The Athletic reports. The Raiders hosted Carter for a visit ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

“We looked at Jalen like every other player that’s in the draft,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said Friday. “I don’t think we want to cheat the process with any prospect in that regard. We want to hit those bases for each individual prospect. And, of course, on some prospects it’s deeper; there’s just more things to look at and more things to consider based on their situation. Jalen, in that regard, was similar to a lot of players in the draft and we feel very comfortable with the work that we’ve done on him.”

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. The prospect avoided jail time and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. Even though he could be an immediate contributor in the 2023 season, Las Vegas might not want to deal with the public relations headache that could come with drafting Carter.

A lot of mock drafts project the Raiders to pick a defensive player with the No. 7 overall selection.