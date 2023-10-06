The Packers are hoping they can establish solid offensive line play in front of quarterback Jordan Love this season, but the task got that much tougher with the news that left tackle David Bakhtiari won't be able to play again until the start of training camp next year.

David Bakhtiari spoke for nearly 40 minutes and went through his entire knee saga beginning with the ACL injury on 12/31/20. The gist is that all along he had a femoral Condyle cartilage issue that they hoped wouldn’t become a problem. It did and now that, too, must be fixed. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 6, 2023

The problem stemmed from an original ACL injury suffered in December, 2020. In addition to the ACL problem, Bakhtiari also suffered a had a femoral Condyle cartilage issue. The team hoped that would not become a huge problem, but now it has and it must be repaired surgically before he can return to competition.

Bakhtiari had been placed on injured reserve list prior to Green Bay's Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions. He had also missed the team's Week 2 and 3 games, but there was hope that he could return this season. That hope died with the news that the former All-Pro tackle would need surgery.

The Packers are hoping that Rasheed Walker can handle the responsibility of blocking on Love's blind side. Walker has started the previous three games at the position, and will hold onto the job as long as he proves he can get the job done on a competent basis.

The David Bakhtiari injury is not the only offensive line injury that the Packers are facing. Left guard Elgton Jenkins suffered a left knee injury in the Packers Week 2 game against the Falcons. He returned to practice this week and he could return to action Monday night against Las Vegas.

Right guard Jon Runyan was also back at practice after suffering an ankle injury.