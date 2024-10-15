The Los Angeles Rams have been without Cooper Kupp since Week 2 as he battles through a high-ankle sprain. But as the Rams prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, Los Angeles may receiving some Kupp-sized reinforcements.

The star wide receiver had a ‘positive' workout on Monday, making his return to action more likely, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Los Angeles will continue to monitor Kupp and see how his ankle responds to continued practices.

While nothing is set in stone, seeing Kupp return would be a massive boon for the Rams. With Puka Nacua also down due to a knee injury, Matthew Stafford was running out of pass catcher. Getting Cooper Kupp back on the field would give Los Angeles a reason to believe in their offense.

Cooper Kupp started the 2024 season on fire, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He had another four grabs for 37 yards in Week 2 before going down. His latest injury has continued Kupp's career narrative. Dominant when healthy, with when being a major question mark.

The 2021 season was the last time Kupp appeared in all 17 games. Perhaps unironically, that was the first and only time he has been a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. Still, over 12 games in 2023, Kupp caught 59 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns. He has 585 receptions for 7,213 yards and 52 touchdowns over his eight-year Rams career.

With Los Angeles sitting at 1-4, Kupp's return couldn't have come at a better time. It'll take quite the shovel to dig the Rams out of the whole they've dug. But if there was one offensive skill position player in LA to do it, it'd be Kupp.

The Rams are hopeful that he'll be able to continue practicing throughout the week. Assuming he suffers no setbacks, Los Angeles is staying optimistic that Kupp will suit up against the Raiders.