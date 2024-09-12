ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Baltimore Ravens home opener as they host the Las Vegas Raiders. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Ravens prediction and pick.

The Raiders enter the game sitting at 0-1 on the year. They would play on the road against the Las Angeles Chargers in week one. It would be a tight first three quarters for the two teams, as the Raiders led 7-6 at the half, and would be down just 9-7 going into the fourth. The first play of the fourth would be a touchdown for the Chargers though, and the Raiders would only add a field goal in the quarter, falling 22-10.

Meanwhile, the Ravens fell to the Chiefs on the opening night of the season. They would strike first on a Derrick Henry touchdown in the first quarter, but they would be down 13-10 at the end of the first half. After an Isiah Pacheco touchdown in the third, the Ravens would begin a comeback. Isaiah Likely scored on a 49-yard pass in the fourth quarter, and then Justin Tucker would make it a seven-point game with 4:54 left in the game. It looked as if Isiah Likely had scored a touchdown that could tie the game on the final play in the fourth quarter, but it was ruled out of bounds, and the Ravens fell 27-20.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Ravens Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +385

Baltimore Ravens: -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Raiders vs. Ravens

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

For the Raiders to win this week, it has to start with Gardner Minshew. He completed 25 of 33 passes in week one and did have a touchdown pass, but also had an interception in the game. Further, he was not protected well, being sacked four times. The offensive line did not do a lot to help in the run game either. Zamir White was the leading rusher. He ran the ball 13 times but managed just 44 yards, often meeting first contact behind the line of scrimmage. Further, Alexander Mattison had five rushes but went for just 19 yards in the game. The Raiders did not have a rushing touchdown in week one.

Minshew did do a good job of spreading the ball around in week one, something that will need to continue against a strong Ravens defense. He found Jakobi Meyers three times in the game, as Meyer brought in all three targets. This would be for 61 yards. Devante Adams was targeted six times but came away with just five receptions and 59 yards. Brock Bowers led the team in targets, having eight targets, and coming away with six catches for 58 yards. Alexander Mattison also had six targets, coming away with four receptions, 43 yards, and a score.

Still, the Raiders defense has to do better at getting into the opponent's backfield. Robert Spillane led the team in tackles last week, with ten. Still, he had just one tackle for a loss. Maxx Crosby has the only sack in the game while having five tackles with a tackle for a loss. Further, the Raiders must be better in the turnover game. They turned the ball over three times. Gardner Minshew threw an interception while also losing a fumble. Zamir White also lost a fumble in the game. Meanwhile, the Raiders did not force a turnover.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

For the Ravens, the offense all revolves around Laamr Jackson. Jackson completed 26 of 41 passes in the game with the Chiefs, throwing for 273 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw an interception and was sacked just once in the game. Further, he ran wonderfully. Jackson ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards on the day. The running game was not perfect though. Derrick Henry averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. He ran the ball 13 times in the first game, going for 46 yards and a score.

In the receiving game, the main focus was Isaiah Likely. The second-string tight end was targeted 12 times in the game, bringing in nine receptions for 111 yards and a score. Further, he led the team in yards after the catch with 71. Still, the Ravens need to get more production from wide receivers. Zay Flowers was targeted ten times in the game but brought in just six receptions for 37 yards. Meanwhile, Rashod Bateman was targeted five times but had just two receptions for 53 yards. It was also a disappointing night for Mark Andrews. Andrews saw just two targets, for two receptions and 14 yards.

The defense also had trouble getting into the backfield. They managed just two sacks in the game, with Nnamdi Madubuike and Trenton Simpson splitting one, and David Ojabo having the other. Furthermore, Roquan Smith and Ojabo were the only players credited with a tackle for a loss. Roquan Smith did have a great game for the Ravens. He defended a pass, led the team in tackles, and intercepted a pass in the game.

Final Raiders-Ravens Prediction & Pick

The Raiders offense was stagnant last week, and not face a solid Ravens defense. They struggled with turnovers, and could not run the ball. Still, the Ravens' offense was not great either. Their primary yardage came from long runs by Lamar Jackson and Isaiah Likely making some big plays in the receiving game. The Raiders will struggle again in this game, but with the spread being so high, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the under in this game.

Final Raiders-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Under 41.5 (-115)