The Las Vegas Raiders’ season got off to an inauspicious start when the team lost its opening week matchup to the Los Angeles Chargers, 22-10. The Raiders couldn’t spoil the launch of the Jim Harbaugh era in LA as the Chargers controlled the game and limited Las Vegas to just two scoring drives. Harbaugh is now 5-0 in season openers, tied for the NFL-record.

After getting knocked around on the field by the Chargers Sunday, Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew took a verbal thrashing courtesy of a reporter caught on a hot mic Wednesday, per Total Pro Sports.

Las Vegas travels to Baltimore to take on a formidable Ravens team on Sunday and at least one Raiders reporter doesn’t like Las Vegas' odds. An unidentified beat reporter was unwittingly captured on a hot mic saying “Gardner is going to get his a** kicked by Baltimore,” per Dov Kleiman on X. It’s unknown if the team has discovered the crap-talking culprit.

Raiders’ QB Gardner Minshew will face a motivated Ravens defense Sunday

The Ravens are coming off a 27-20 Week One loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Baltimore’s stout defense sacked Patrick Mahomes twice and hit him seven times. Meanwhile Minshew absorbed one sack and five QB hits in Los Angeles. The Raiders quarterback was 25/33 for 257 yards with one touchdown and one interception on the day. He added three carries for five yards.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce named Minshew the team’s starter after the six-year veteran beat out Aidan O’Connell for the job. Minshew’s teammates supported the decision however the Raiders’ quarterback situation is considered “fluid” as poor play could lead to a change in the depth chart. Clearly, at least one Raiders reporter doesn’t think very highly of the team’s top signal caller.

While Minshew may be in danger of a butt-kicking at the hands of the Ravens, the Raiders-Chargers game was marred by fights both on the field and in the stands. Chargers receiver Josh Palmer and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones were ejected from last Sunday’s game following LA’s failed two-point conversion attempt with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Fans got in on the action as well as the AFC West rivalry led to some serious brawling. Footage of multiple fights between Raiders and Chargers fans inside SoFi Stadium and in the parking lot popped up on social media.