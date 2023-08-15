Ubisoft recently revealed the details for Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 3, Operation Heavy Mettle, including its release date, the new Operator Ram, and more.

Operation Heavy Mettle Release Date: August 29, 2023

Operation Heavy Mettle arrives in Rainbow Six Siege on August 29, 2023. This follows Operation Dread Factor and introduces the new Attack Operator Ram, a new commendation system, and some gameplay updates.

Operation Heavy Mettle Operator Ram

The new Operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege Operation Heavy Mettle is Ram, a South Korean Operator. She is a 3 Health 1 Speed Operator and is part of Thermite's Redhammer squad. That means that she is capable of destroying a lot of things on the map, to say the least. Her gadget, the BU-GI Auto-Breacher, is capable of destroying soft walls, floors, and other elements. This includes defender gadgets, shields, and more. Words cannot describe the sheer amount of destruction the BU-GI Auto-Breacher can do. Check out the video above to see just how destructive this gadget can be.

Once activated, the BU-GI Auto-Breacher will keep going, and will not stop. It will keep going unless it is destroyed or hits something it cannot destroy, like hard walls. Defenders can destroy the BU-GI Auto-Breacher by using impact grenades, C4, or by shooting the red container at the back of the BU-GI Auto-Breacher. This immediately stops the BU-GI Auto-Breacher's destructive streak.

For loadout options, players can run either the R4C assault rifle for accurate attacks or the LMG-E light machine gun to rain down bullets upon the enemy. For secondary options, players can either use the MK1 9mm pistol for accurate kills or the ITA 12S shotgun to play into the soft wall destruction. Ram also has access to the Stun Grenade and the Hard Breach Charge.

Operation Heavy Mettle Operator Updates

This operation also brings with it updates to some operators. To be specific, Grim, Fuze, and Frost will be receiving updates to their gadgets.

Grim's Kawan Hive Launcher now has two projectile options: sticky projectiles that will stick to the first surface hit, as well as a bounce option, which lets the projectiles bounce once before activating. This, partnered with his multiple buffs in Operation Dread Factor, now makes Grim an even more viable pick for Attack.

Fuze, on the other hand, received a buff on his Fuze charges. Players can now set their cluster charges on deployable shields, as well as Osa's Talon-8 shields. This gives Fuze more opportunities to use his cluster charge. However, as deployable shields will bring you closer to the enemy, and Osa's Talon-8 shields are see-through, Fuze players need to know what they are doing.

Finally, Frost's Welcome Mats will be receiving a pretty huge change. Coming later in the season, players can now escape the Welcome Mats on their own. However, there is a catch to this. After successfully escaping the Welcome Mat, players will be badly hurt. This seems to be a new status condition, as it will make the player move more slowly, make more noise, and leave a blood trail that is very visible. This condition wears off over time, but it's something to watch out for.

New Permanent Arcade Game Mode

A new game mode will come to the Permanent Arcade playlist of Rainbow Six Siege, called Weapon Roulette. In this game mode, players will all spawn with the same randomly selected method. Once the roulette timer runs out, everyone will switch to yet another random weapon. The developers call this game mode “a fun way to flex your skills across the Siege arsenal and test your aim in some surprising situations.”

Other Operation Heavy Mettle Updates

Shotguns will be receiving an update in this operation in the form of various tweaks. This includes projectile spread, damage, range, and headshot modifiers. The aim of this update is to make them more consistent and reliable. Players will also be able to make bigger holes in soft walls if they hipfire shotguns while moving. This update, however, will understandably not affect slug shotguns like the TCSG12, ACS12, and BOSG.

Changes are also arriving in Quick Match, specifically in the setup phase and the first few seconds of the round. Once a round starts, a few basic walls will already be reinforced, and a few rotation holes already open. This gives the Defenders more time to shore up their other defenses such as barbed wire, gadgets, and more. On the Attacker's side, they now have some spawn-peeking protection. This is thanks to Defenders not being able to run out or even shoot outside during the first few seconds of the round.

The game now also has new required onboarding tutorials. These tutorials will give new players a series of lessons and simulations to try out before they can join multiplayer. The aim of this is to help smooth a new player's entry into competitive play.

Finally, players now have a Free Camera option in Match Replay's spectator mode, giving them more freedom on the angles they want to view a match.

That's all the information we have about Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Heavy Mettle, from its release date to its new operator Ram, as well as the various game changes. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.