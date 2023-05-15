Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Ubisoft recently revealed the details for Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Season 8, Operation Dread Factor, including its release date, the new Operator Fenrir, and more.

Operation Dread Factor Release Date: May 30, 2023

Operation Dread Factor arrives at Rainbow Six Siege on May 30, 2023. It follows Operation Commanding Force and introduces the new Defense Operator Fenrir, a new gadget, and a map rework. It also brings with it various other changes, including improvements to the Shooting range, some quality of life changes, and more. We’ll be going through each of them in turn.

Operation Dread Factor Operator Fenrir

The new Operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor is Fenrir, a Swedish Defender. He is a 2 Health, 2 Speed Operator, and is a tactical Defender, specializing in cutting off information from the enemy. His gadget, the F-NATT Dread Mine, releases a Fear Effect gas which, when inhaled by anyone but Fenrir, temporarily limits their field of view. From their perspective, it is as if a ring of purple smoke has surrounded them. This prevents them from seeing past the smoke, allowing Defenders to approach them without fear of being seen, heard, or shot.

Fenrir has access to five mines total, but can only activate up to three at a time. Fenrir can activate and deactivate his mines remotely. This means he does not need a line of sight to activate any of his placed mines. All the player has to do is look towards the mine’s location, and press the button to activate it. Players will be able to see at the side of their screen where the placed mines are located. When deactivated, the mines are bulletproof and require an explosion to destroy. When activated, they lose their bulletproof capabilities. Should an attacker step into the mine’s area of effect, it will start releasing the gas.

For loadout options, players can use either the MP7 SMG or the SASG-12 shotgun as their primary. Fenrir only has the Bailiff 410 as a secondary option and can choose to bring either barbed wire or a Bulletproof Camera as secondary gadgets.

Operation Dread Factor New Gadget

This operation also introduces a new Defender gadget: the Observation Blocker. When deployed, it blocks drone and Observation Tool line of sight. In other words, cameras will not be able to see what is behind an Observation Blocker. The drone or Observation Tool must find its way to the other side to be able to see anything. This sight obstruction only works on cameras, so Operators are not affected by it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Operation Dread Factor Map Rework

This operation brings a rework to the FCOnsulate map, which completely rebuilds the experience for players. The rework transformed all floors and sites, which makes matches on the map more balanced, complex, and rewarding. One of the major differences involves increasing the safety of spawning Attackers. These changes make it so that Attackers can more easily get to the building without getting shot.

Operation Dread Factor Shooting Range

Improvements in the Shooting Range allow players to further test their skills in the new Aiming Lane. The new lane allows the player to customize their training, letting them include different target types, target movement speeds, distance, and more. There is also a breakable wall, which lets players test the destruction damage of their weapons.

Operation Dread Factor Balance Changes

This operation will see the first part of the balance changes for Grim, which aims to improve his gadget. The balance change lets his Hives release their swarms faster and increases the chance of it catching nearby Defenders. These swarms are now bigger and last longer. However, they track the Defender for less time after stepping out of the swarm.

Operation Dread Factor Other Changes

This operation adds new controller layouts to the game, with alternate inputs for shooting, crouching, and leaning. There will also be a Free Camera in Match Replay. This lets players use a free camera while rewatching their replays, which allows them to see their games from various angles. Additionally, Squad members can now let their Squad leader know when they are ready to play. This lets them skip the remaining timer and begin their matchmaking.

There is now also a Permanent Arcade playlist, which lets players play fun game modes such as Golden Gun, Headshots Only, Team Deathmatch, and more.

As mentioned above, Operation Dread Factor’s release date in Rainbow Six Siege is on May 30, 2023. The new operator will be available immediately in the premium battle pass. After two weeks, everyone will be able to buy and add Fenrir to their Rainbow Six Siege roster using Renown or R6 Credits.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming operation. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.