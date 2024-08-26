Ubisoft recently revealed the details for Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 3, Operation Twin Shells, including its release date, the new Operator Skopos, and more.

Operation Twin Shells Release Date: September 10, 2024

Operation Twin Shells has a release date of September 10, 2024. That’s two weeks from now as of this article. This is the third operation of the season following Operation New Blood. The Operation brings a new Operator, the launch of the Siege Cup beta, balancing changes, and more. Let’s first talk about the new Operator: Skopos.

Operation Twin Shells: Skopos

Skopos hails from Greece and is the latest Defender Operator to join Rainbow Six Siege. Although she is the newest Operator, she doesn't actually appear on the field thanks to her being bound to a wheelchair. Instead, she controls two robots, or Shells, that fight for her.

These Shells are considered 2 Health 2 Speed, giving them the ability to both serve as anchors and roamers. Skopos can only control one of the Shells at a time, with the inactive Shell taking the role of Skopos' Gadget. While inactive, the Shells hide behind a ballistic shield, and can act as a camera for the entire team.

Skopos can freely switch between the two Shells (after a short animation), making them the most mobile Defender Siege has ever seen. Not only that, but as the Shells are not human, they are immune to the effects of Smoke's gas or Fenrir's mines, allowing for some synergistic plays. This means, however, that they cannot be healed, nor can they pick up Doc's armor plates.

The Shells have other weaknesses that Attackers can take advantage of. While inactive, the Shells are weak to EMPs or Dokkaebi's hack, preventing Skopos from switching to them.

The shield the Shells deploy while inactive can also be destroyed using explosives, which in turn opens the Shell for destruction. Brava's Kludge drone can also overheat the inactive Shell, however quick-thinking Skopos players can quickly switch Shells to prevent its destruction this way.

For loadout options, the Shells are equipped with the new PCX-33 assault rifle, as well as the P229 as a secondary weapon. As for secondary gadgets, the Shells have access to impact grenades and proximity alarms.

Skopos will be available at the start of the season for players who own the Operation Twin Shells Battle Pass. Players who don't own the battle pass will have to wait two weeks before Skopos becomes available for purchase using Renown or R6 Credits.

Solis, Dokkaebi, and Nokk Balancing updates

Balancing changes were made to Solis, Dokkaebi, and Nokk. Solis is receiving further changes to her SPEC-IO Sensor following the changes from Operation New Blood. With this update, her SPEC-IO Sensor can now only detect gadgets if they are at the center of her gadget screen, similar to IQ's Electronics Detector. Additionally, the sensor no longer shows what the gadget type is.

Her SPEC-IO does however gain a new ability: Overclock. After using Overclock, the SPEC-IO Sensor will be able to identify the gadget type, as well as refill the sensor's energy gauge and lower the energy requirement of her scan ability. Using Overclock will also alert attackers of its use.

Dokkaebi's hack ability also received a change, as she no longer starts a match with charges for her ability. Instead, she will gain a charge every 45 seconds, up to a maximum of two. This makes it harder for Attackers to rush early by giving away the opponent's location with her ability.

Nokk received a huge buff to her stealth ability, as the gadget's energy no longer depletes if she is not moving. This gives Nokk basically infinite invisibility to enemy cameras as long as she stands still. Once she starts moving, shooting, or vaulting, the energy will start depleting.

Siege Cup Beta

Find players who can team up with you consistently and take your competitive streak to the next level with the new Siege Cup. Whether friends or other kinds of comrades, you can start practicing for Siege Cup this season, while Ubisoft irons things out when Siege Cup starts out for real later this year,

Operation Twin Shells will be launching the Siege Cup Beta. The Siege Cup is a bi-weekly in-game tournament, giving players another way to prove their skills competitively. The Siege Cup will be in beta on PC with the launch of Operation Twin Shells, and will be fully out in Season 4.

Drone Update

Drones will now have some additional maneuverability, as Drones now have a boost ability that temporarily increases their speed. This will help drones get to their position faster, or escape from danger more easily.

This Drone update feels like a balancing act to counter the significant information-gathering prowess of Skopos. Regardless, this is a good change as Drones get so easily destroyed when spotted by Defenders.

Other Operation Deadly Omen Updates

While waiting for their matchmaking queues, players can now access the shooting range, giving them some time to hone their shooting skills before a game.

Versus AI 2.0 now allows players to play as Defenders against a squad of AI Attackers, giving players a way to practice site setup, gadget countering, and more. This is perfect also for those who want to try out the new operator without going straight to actual competitive matches.

Lastly, steps have been made to enhance the game's anti-cheat and security, making the game even more secure for players, even if they end up playing with cheaters on their side of the team.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells, its new operator Skopos, and more. More information about what to expect from Year 9 can be found on the Rainbow Six Siege Roadmap.

