A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a highly disappointing season. They had the sharpest plunge among all NFL teams in 2022. The season after they brought home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Rams suffered a serious case of Super Bowl hangover, as they struggled to win games, going just 5-12, and missed the boat to the playoffs. The offseason brings hope for the Rams, who own a boatload of picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With that said, here is a rundown of names the Rams can take with every pick they own this year.

Los Angeles Rams: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

2nd round 36th overall pick: EDGE, Felix Anudike-Uzomah

For their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams can get one of the best edge rushers who could still be available by the time Los Angeles gets its turn to name its selection. Anudike-Uzomah, a product of the Kansas State Wildcats program, is viewed to have a considerable NFL ceiling. Aaron Donald isn’t going to be great forever, and even if with the fact that he can still a huge problem for offensive linemen, he’s not going to do it all by himself in rushing quarterbacks. With the Rams also releasing Leonard Floyd back in March, it would be a great idea for the team to pick a pass rusher in the second round. In his final two years with the Wildcats, Anudike-Uzomah recorded 19.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

3rd round 69th overall pick: CB, Garrett Williams

Williams is far from a finished product, but his skills and athleticism are so tantalizing that a little more polish in his approach to the game could eventually lead to towering success in the NFL. The Syracuse Orange product is especially effective in zone coverage and combined with his aggressiveness, he does look like someone who will be a problem for opposing receivers once he gets it together in the pros.

3rd round 77th overall pick: RB, Tank Bigsby

The Rams still have Cam Akers and Kyren Williams, who could be a breakout star in 2023. However, Los Angeles could use the 2023 NFL Draft to shore up the depth of their running back room. Enter Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby, who rushed for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns on 540 carries during his three years in college. Bigsby knows how to use his size (6-0, 210 pounds) to find his way to the end zone, though, he is still going to need to improve his pass-catching skills. Despite playing behind a relatively mediocre offensive line during his days in Auburn, Bigsby was able to produce plenty of touchdowns and average 5.4 yards per carry. There is definitely promise in the former five-star recruit.

Strength of team run blocking in college amongst this year’s RB class pic.twitter.com/vtvF6vwhP2 — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) April 12, 2023

5th round 167th overall pick: TE, Josh Whyle

There’s not a lot to like about the Rams’ tight end group. Sure, they still have Tyler Higbee, but behind him are Brycen Hopkins and Hunter Long. Higbee is clearly Los Angeles’ TE1 in 2023 but he’s also got just one more year left in his deal. The Rams can prevent the TE spot from becoming a bigger problem down the road by adding someone like Josh Whyle of the Cincinnati Bearcats. At 6-6 and near-250 pounds, Whyle amassed at least 326 receiving yards and garnered a total of 15 touchdowns in his final three years with the Bearcats. His blocking skills will need some work, but that’s one that can certainly be addressed.

5th round 171st overall pick: OT, Jordan McFadden

After a season in which they ranked last in offensive quarterback sack rate, the Rams could turn to the NFL Draft to add talents to their pass protection unit. At 23 years old, Jordan McFadden is ripe for the NFL. He is a fighter in the trenches and one whose foot speed and quickness should translate well in the pros.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

5th round 177th overall pick: OT,Ryan Hayes

One thing you need to know about Hayes is that in his final season with the Michigan Wolverines, he did not allow a single sack. He should get attention in the deeper rounds and could be a quality pick for the Rams in the fifth round.

6th round 18nd overall pick: S, Jason Taylor II

The Rams lost cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety Taylor Rapp in free agency, so their secondary should have space to accommodate a newcomer even after the addition of cornerback Shaun Jolly. Taylor is coming off an impressive senior campaign in Stillwater, as he capped his college career with six intercetions and 99 combined tackles in 2022.

6th round 189th overall pick: TE, Will Mallory

Two tight ends in one draft? Why not. Mallory figures to be an intriguing prospect. He doesn’t exude star quality yet, but he appears to as someone capable of delivering anything a team needs from a tight end.

6th round 191st overall pick: WR, Keytaon Thompson

Keytaon Thompson struggled to produce in 2022 in part because of an injury, But when healthy, he can be a versatile weapon for the Rams’ offense. He started out as a quarterback in college before getting converted to the role of a wide receiver wiht the Virginia Cavaliers.

7th round 223rd overall pick: QB, Max Duggan

Max Duggan led the TCU Horned Frogs to an appearance in the last College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and while they got destroyed in that contest by the Georgia Bulldogs, the quarterback still left quite an impression. He’s not on the same tie with the likes of CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, but as seventh-round pick, he can be a project and a a QB insurance for the Rams.

7th round 251st overall pick: DT, DJ Dale

Dale played four years with the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his time in Tuscaloosa, he racked up 10.5 total tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks (4.5 in his last two years).