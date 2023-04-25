The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a disastrous season. In 2022, they had the steepest drop of any NFL franchise. The Rams suffered from a severe case of Super Bowl hangover the season following winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy. They went 5-12 and missed the playoffs. The Rams have a lot of selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, though. This gives them hope for a better 2023 season. Here we’ll look at three sneaky options for the Los Angeles Rams and their 36th Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Rams have fallen to the bottom of the NFC West less than two years after their Super Bowl LVI win. Some may attribute it to their reckless draft strategy under GM Les Snead. In fact, this year’s NFL Draft will mark their ninth consecutive year without a first-round pick. While they have multiple picks in later rounds, they will need to use them wisely to rebuild their roster. The Rams have also lost several key players, including Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp, Malcolm Floyd, Bobby Wagner, and Baker Mayfield. As such, they may need to start considering a new quarterback given Matthew Stafford’s age and recent injuries.

Despite their recent struggles, the Rams have the opportunity to revamp their roster through the draft. While they do not have a high-profile first-round pick, they have multiple picks in later rounds that could help them rebuild. The team has also lost several key players, including defensive backs and linebackers. They also lost Baker Mayfield, who many thought would be a good fit as the Rams’ quarterback. With Stafford’s age and recent injuries, it may be time for the Rams to start looking for a new signal caller. To do that, however, they will need to start utilizing their picks more wisely and creatively to rebuild their team.

Let’s look at three sneaky options for the Rams and their 36th Pick.

1. Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The Rams heavily rely on Aaron Donald for their pass-rushing. Truthfully, however, their current EDGE unit is considered the worst in the league. They have lost key players like Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, and Greg Gaines. This makes the outlook grim. As such, we expect Snead to prioritize diversifying the team’s pass-rushing options and prioritizing a defensive rookie in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In particular, they should look at Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Kansas State. He has a high potential for success in the league.

Anudike-Uzomah is viewed as one of the best edge rushers in the draft. His selection would be a wise choice for the Rams who need to plan for the future beyond Donald. Despite Donald’s continued dominance, he cannot carry the team’s pass-rushing responsibilities by himself. For sure, the team needs to fill the void left by the departure of key players in their defensive line. With Anudike-Uzomah’s impressive record of 19.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles in his last two years at Kansas State, he would immediately claim a starting role on the Rams’ defensive line.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah ranks 2nd in all of FBS football with 7.5 sacks on the year pic.twitter.com/xph9IVnpNH — Clint The K-State Fan (@Thekstatefan2) October 31, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Keion White

If the Rams don’t go for Anudike-Uzomah, however, they could also consider drafting Keion White, a defensive lineman from Georgia Tech who offers versatility in his skill set. Despite being listed as a tight end at the beginning of his college career, White has played several defensive positions. These include linebacker, defensive end, and defensive tackle He also recorded an impressive 11 sacks during his three-year college career, including 7.5 in his last season.

White has shown his ability to perform well against top-tier opponents. He even sacked potential 2024 No.1 pick Drake Maye, the quarterback for the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels. He did so three times during a 21-17 comeback win for Georgia Tech on the road.

Remember that the Rams are in the process of rebuilding their defense and need immediate contributors. White’s versatility and ability to play multiple positions make him a good fit for the Rams’ 3-4 defense. In addition, his 7.5 sacks from last season show his potential to make an impact in the NFL. With many of the Rams’ starters gone from their 2021 Super Bowl-winning season, the team needs to make smart picks to rebuild their defense quickly. White should be a valuable addition.

3. Hendon Hooker

The Rams could make a sneaky move by trading up with the Bengals to select Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. He would for sure give them a head start on their eventual quarterback reset. We know that Hooker could learn behind Stafford and McVay in 2023. Remember also that Los Angeles has an extra third-rounder to offer to move back into Day 1. Sure, Hooker faces some strikes against him. These include his age, questions about his development, and a recent ACL injury. Still, his smooth operation from the pocket, pristine footwork, and deep ball make him an attractive option for teams. This is especially for those not in need of a starting quarterback immediately. Again, the Rams fit that because they still have Stafford for the time being.

Take note that Hooker is older than other Day 1 locks. He also faces questions about his development due to the simplicity of Tennessee’s offense. Additionally, he is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year. Despite this, Hooker’s pocket operation, footwork, and deep ball make him an alluring option for teams that do not require a rookie starter. The Rams, who could trade up to the back end of the first round, could be particularly interested in moving up to pick Hooker late in the first round.