Here are our bold predictions for the Los Angeles Rams as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the NFL. With both teams vying for a spot in the playoffs, this game is sure to be a nail-biter. From unexpected playmakers to potential upsets, there's no shortage of storylines to watch for in this highly anticipated showdown. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Rams in their upcoming game against the Ravens.

Rams Won in Week 13

The Los Angeles Rams have had a mixed 2023 NFL season so far, with a 6-6 record placing them 2nd in the NFC West. In Week 13, they secured a crucial win over the Cleveland Browns, further shaping their season. The team's performance has been marked by notable individual achievements. Quarterback Matthew Stafford leads them in passing yards, running back Kyren Williams leads them in rushing yards, and wide receiver Puka Nacua leads in receiving yards. The Rams' defense has also seen strong contributions. Linebacker Ernest Jones leads in tackles and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon leads in interceptions. Of course, Aaron Donald paces them in sacks. As the season progresses, the Rams will try to build on their recent victory and continue their push for a playoff spot.

Off the field, the Rams have been navigating the challenges and opportunities of the season under the leadership of owner Stan Kroenke, general manager Les Snead, and head coach Sean McVay. With a talented roster and a competitive spirit, the Rams will look to make the most of the remaining games in the season, aiming to secure their position in the playoffs and make a run for the Super Bowl.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our bold predictions for the Los Angeles Rams as they face the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 14 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Stafford Shackled

Matthew Stafford completed 22 of 37 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Browns. The veteran quarterback lit up a Cleveland secondary that was missing top corner Denzel Ward (shoulder). He had a 70-yard TD to Puka Nacua in the first quarter setting the tone for the afternoon. Stafford had thrown more than one touchdown in a game only once this season before last week. However, over the last two games he's erupted for seven TDs against just one INT. His surge could come to an abrupt halt in Week 14 on the road against the Ravens, however.

The Ravens' defense is coming off a bye, and Baltimore is among the most defensive-minded teams this season. It would be pretty interesting if Stafford could put up big numbers anew. However, we feel like he will get shackled by the Ravens here.

Kyren Carries It

Kyren Williams carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Week 13. The second-year RB continues to show a nose for the end zone. He has 10 total TDs (seven rushing, three receiving) in only eight games this season. He's also topped 100 scrimmage yards in three straight contests. That was after he spent four games on IR in the middle of that streak due to an ankle injury. Despite the time he's missed, Williams is just 123 scrimmage yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the first time in his career heading into a Week 14 clash with the Ravens. We think there's a fair chance he actually makes it to 1K this week.

Cooper Claps It Up

Cooper Kupp caught six of eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in their win over the Browns. The veteran wideout salvaged his day with a three-yard TD strike from Matthew Stafford late in the fourth quarter. The Rams broke open what had been a close game to that point. Kupp hasn't reached 50 receiving yards in a game since Week 6, which was also the last time he'd gotten into the end zone. In addition, the injuries the 30-year-old has battled the last couple of years seem to have taken their toll. He'll have a hard time breaking out in Week 14 against the Ravens. We expect him to record around 40 receiving yards here with no touchdowns.

Throwdown Thursday 👊💢 Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua OR Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers??

⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vRm755Ljm3 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 7, 2023

Streak Snapped

Los Angeles was able to capitalize against an injury-riddled Cleveland Browns team. A big fourth quarterback also propelled the Rams to their third-straight win. Joe Flacco was under pressure late in the game, while Matthew Stafford and company are showing flashes of a team that isn't far removed from winning the Super Bowl. Baltimore can be a dominant team, but it also seems to let up when it plays with a lead. Having said that, the Ravens have the better roster. That should be enough to tide them through and snap the Rams' streak.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Rams face a challenging Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Our predictions highlight potential obstacles for key players. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams aim to continue their impressive performances. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp navigates the shifting dynamics of the receiving corps. As they enter the Ravens' territory, a formidable defense and questions surrounding their offensive consistency loom large. We think the Rams have a shot at extending their streak, but it's a small one against a determined Ravens squad.