Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was ecstatic after leading his team to a comeback win vs the Seahawks.

On Sunday afternoon, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams improved to 4-6 on the 2023 NFL season with a home win over the Seattle Seahawks. In his return from a thumb injury, Stafford helped guide the Rams back from what had been a nine-point Seahawks lead in the fourth quarter, ultimately winning the game when a Seattle field goal attempt missed in the closing seconds.

After the game, Stafford got one hundred honest about how good it felt to help lead his team back into the win column.

“It wasn't perfect,” said Stafford, per NFL on CBS on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Obviously, we made some big plays on defense. Found a way to get some offense going late in the second half, but it wasn't pretty for a lot of it, but our guys battled. Hell of a job by all phases really to get a win.”

Stafford also spoke on how the team can build momentum on the divisional win as the season enters its home stretch.

“It's great to get a win in the division, obviously,” said Stafford. “It's one. We've got a lot of football left. We've got to get healthy in some spots and try to see if we can string together a few.”

Matthew Stafford had a relatively pedestrian game statistics wise on Sunday, completing 17 of 31 passing attempts for 190 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, but he showed great poise down the stretch in leading the Rams to the emotional come-from-behind victory.